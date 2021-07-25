'Trump audit' blasted as 'botched' by Arizona Republican booed off stage at his 'Big Lie' rally

Secretary of State hopeful and Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti was booed off stage at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" in Phoenix on Saturday.
"Whoaa. GOP Secretary of State candidate Michelle Ugenti is booed off stage at TPUSA rally for Trump. She opposed GOP lawmaker's wish list for election changes," KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik reported. "FYI Trump base crowd was primed to boo Michelle Ugenti. Wasn't anything she said. Boos rained all over room from start till she bailed out."
Ugenti responded on Twitter following Donald Trump's speech.
"I've been on the frontlines of the battle for election integrity for the last 10 years," Ugenti argued. "What I won't do is vote for "show" legislation that does nothing to strengthen election integrity and introduced for self serving reasons."
"Our election system is under constant assault by the left, and I won't support bills that fail to strengthen our election system. The same holds true for the audit. I supported the audit, but I do not support the Trump audit any longer," she wrote.
"Sadly, it's now become clear that the audit has been botched. The total lack of competence by [Republican Senate President Karen Fann] over the last 5 months has deprived the voters of Arizona a comprehensive accounting of the 2020 election," she wrote.
Resnik doubted the approach would work.
"What's that saying about throwing away the shovel when you're in a hole? Don't think crowd that booed [Michelle Ugenti] off Trump rally stage wants to hear part about 'botched' audit," he wrote.
Watch:
Read the full thread:
