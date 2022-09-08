Michigan Republican squirms when reporter confronts her about telling poll workers to 'act like spies'
In a clip shown on CNN on Thursday morning, the chair of the Wayne County Michigan Republican Party was forced to scramble after being confronted by the network's Drew Griffin over her previous advice to poll workers to "act like spies."

Republicans in the state are under fire after CNN obtained video of officials giving tips on breaking the law on election day, and that came back to haunt Cheryl Costantino, who was featured in the video that also contained appearances by 2020 election deniers.

In the video, when asked about cell phones, Costantino was seen telling workers, "I would say maybe just hide it or something, and maybe hide a small pad and a small pen or something like that because you need to take accurate notes," before responding to concerns about illegality by advising, "That's why you got to do it secretly."

Confronted by CNN's Griffin, the GOP leader tried to make light of her training "spy" comments aimed at interfering with voters casting their ballots.

Asked about her comments, she paused, before offering, "Well, to kind of reframe it and make it more fun and interesting."

She added, "As I said just, you know, instead of causing a bunch of scenes and things like that, just write it down, just kind of be like spies and let me, you know, let me know what's going on."

