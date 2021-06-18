Michigan man hospitalized with skull fracture after suspected anti-gay hate crime: report

On Thursday, WDIV reported that a man has been hospitalized with serious head injuries after a suspected hate-motivated assault in the Detroit area.

"Anthony Hamilton is traumatized after a vicious assault that landed his partner, Michael Hall, in the ICU at McLaren Macomb Hospital," reported Shawn Ley and Dane Kelly. "It happened Tuesday night at a shopping center near Crocker Boulevard and 16 Mile Road. Hamilton said he and and Hall were riding scooters home from work and a car pulled up with the driver furious. Hamilton said the driver yelled slurs at the two and followed them for a while before the man exited the white sedan and took a swing at Hall."

According to the report, Hall is recovering from multiple injuries including a skull fracture, brain bleed, and broken nose and eye socket. He is also reportedly suffering from retrograde amnesia.

Hate crimes are on the rise all over the country, and the FBI reports that attacks on LGBTQ persons make up 17 percent of all reports nationally. This comes as some Republicans continue to attack gay rights, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) even calling the rainbow pride flag a "hate symbol."

