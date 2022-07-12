Michigan Republican prosecutor with a history of sexual harassment claims stands accused of more misconduct – official probe
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido at the county’s GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022. (Laina G. Stebbins)

A central Michigan prosecutor with a long history of sexual harassment allegations has now been found by investigators to have used sexual comments –among other misconduct– with employees in his current office.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido was accused of having “made in appropriate statements containing sexual comments and/or sexual innuendo,” after a months-long investigation commissioned by County Executive Mark Hackel, the Detroit Free Press reported. Lucido also was accused by investigators of using employees “for personal and some campaign-type activities.”

A memorandum from Butzel Long, a law firm specializing in work place complaints, indicated 16 current and former employees of the prosecutor's office were interviewed, the report said. Lucido refused to be interviewed. Here’s more: “According to the memorandum, nine people reported Lucido treating female administrative staff in an offensive manner and less favorably than male staff. His conduct toward female staff was described as "rude," "unprofessional," and "brutal," it stated.

Two people reported that on Valentine's Day Lucido said, "that he would like some kisses from his ladies,” according to the memorandum. It stated another person reported that after a newspaper article was published about a photo of him at a fundraiser touching a woman on her backside, Lucido said: "Where was I supposed to put my hand, she has a big ass."

Lucido was similarly accused of sexual misconduct when he was a Michigan state senator – a position he held before his election in 2020 as county prosecutor.

Here’s what Raw Story reported earlier, citing Michigan Advance coverage: “In 2020, a Senate Business Office investigation into Lucido found that the GOP official engaged in “inappropriate workplace behavior” during his time as a state senator that “demonstrates an unfortunate pattern of behavior” after three women made their allegations public. A fourth woman later came forward in March 2021 with Lucido denying the allegations.”

Also in 2020, reporter Allison R. Donahue told of a humiliating interaction with Lucido outside the Michigan Senate chamber. She had waited for Lucido to ask “about the Detroit Metro Times’ story reporting that he was a member of a violent, anti-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Facebook group, which has since been deleted. ”In front of a group of 30 boys from a Catholic high school who were visiting Lucido, Donahue says he told her – to much laughter – that ““You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.

”The investigation by Macomb County government “includes complaints, findings and recommendations that Lucido be provided training concerning the Elliott-Larson Civil Rights Act and applicable county policies. “If he doesn't agree to undergo training and modify his behavior, the investigator recommended the county "engage legal counsel for possible legal action to force Prosecutor Lucido to comply; with applicable law and county employment policies,” the Free Press reported.

