Former chief of staff: Trump is 'the only Republican who could lose' in 2024

Donald Trump's former acting White House chief of staff doesn't like his chances for re-election to a second term.

The former president announced Tuesday night that he would seek the Republican nomination for 2024, but his former top aide Mick Mulvaney told CNN that he didn't think his candidacy would be good for the GOP, reported The Daily Mail.

“No, I don’t," Mulvaney said, "because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose.”

“That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion," he added. "It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024, and I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”

