MSNBC’s Mika learns bitter truth about why GOP won’t move on from ‘ridiculous clown’ Trump
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski wondered why Republicans repeatedly passed up off-ramps away from Donald Trump, and Joe Scarborough revealed the dismaying reason.

GOP lawmakers by and large oppose the creation of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and continue to back Trump's election lies, even though many of them privately concede he lost and provoked the deadly riot to remain in power, and the "Morning Joe" co-host asked why Republicans didn't just cut him loose.

"It's exhausting," Brzezinski said. "My question for you politically, for these Republicans or people who want to be Republicans that are not, you know, weighed down by this corrupt, ridiculous clown of a former president, I mean, don't you want to have a party that doesn't have him on your back all the time, forcing you to make corrupt decisions? Forcing you to lie?"

"If you're Kevin McCarthy or congressman from a Trump district, don't you want this commission to let the record show that many Americans were misled by this corrupt man, that these are good people who were misled and that the record could get Trump off their back and let them become the Republican Party again?" she added. "What am I missing? It might be a little hard but wouldn't a commission allow them to free themselves of this sort of hideous pall that Trump has cast on their party and ruined their party and forced it away from its core principles? Why wouldn't they want this?"

They don't wan that, Scarborough countered.

"They don't," he said. "The vast majority of them, at least publicly, don't. As Lindsey Graham has said, the Republican Party believes there is no moving forward and no winning without Donald Trump. Lindsey believes that, and the majority -- the vast majority of Republicans in the House believe that. That's why they kicked out Liz Cheney from leadership. That's just not where they are right now, and the last thing they want is a 9/11-style commission that's going to get to the bottom of the truth."

"It's unfortunate for any political party when they're that frightened by the truth," Scarborough added.



