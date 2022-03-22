GOP senator says he'd support Supreme Court overturning decision that legalized interracial marriage

According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told reporters in a conference call that he would support the Supreme Court overturning the 1967 Loving v. Virginia decision, which struck down state bans on interracial marriage.

"Braun initially limited his claim to the national right to abortion established by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision he hopes the current, more conservative, Supreme Court will overturn in coming months when it rules in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization," reported Dan Carden. "But, when asked by The Times, Braun admitted there are many Supreme Court decisions he believes improperly established federal rights that would be better handled on a state-by-state basis, including Loving v. Virginia that legalized interracial marriage, and Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) establishing a right to privacy concerning contraceptive use."

"We're better off having states manifest their points of view, rather than homogenizing it across the country as Roe v. Wade did," said Braun. He added specifically that he is fine with interracial couples getting married in one state only for another state to refuse to recognize their marriage: "This should be something where the expression of individual states are able to weigh-in on these issues through their own legislation, through their own court systems. Quit trying to put the federal government in charge."

Braun came under controversy last year for allegedly loaning his campaign millions of dollars from his auto parts business, which would be illegal. When caught, Braun blamed the whole thing on an accountant whom he claims "vanished" and was unable to contact, although reporters figured out how to contact him in three minutes.

You can watch the whole clip here.