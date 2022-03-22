'Best enemies list since Nixon': Author basks in pride after Ted Cruz attacks his book during confirmation hearing

During his questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz tried to get her on the record about several books that were on the recommended reading list at the Georgetown Day School, where Jackson serves as a member of the board of trustees.

In addition to attacking the school for recommending the "Anti-Racist Baby" book, Cruz also singled out a book called "The End of Policing," a book that argues for reducing the amount of policing Americans are subjected to by decriminalizing drugs and sex work, among other things.

The book's author, Alex Vitale, found himself surprised and honored to have his book held up by Cruz during a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

NOW WATCH: 'Awkward’ Lindsey Graham has now become the ‘drama guy’ at confirmation hearings: former Dem senator

"So that just happened," a surprised Vitale wrote on Twitter after Cruz slammed his work.

Vitale went on to add that being called out by Cruz was akin to being on "the best enemies list since Nixon" and said Cruz's tirade against the book was "the best endorsement yet for The End of Policing."