Trump ally crashes and burns trying to accuse New York judge of bias

In an interview with CNN's Pamela Brown on Wednesday, pro-Trump legal activist and former Neil Gorsuch law clerk Mike Davis tried to argue that Juan Manuel Merchan, the judge presiding over the Trump indictment in Manhattan, is biased because of his daughter's campaign support for President Joe Biden — and failed miserably as Brown pointed out even Trump's own attorney, Joe Tacopina, is saying there is no indication Judge Merchan is biased.

"I don't think Trump is going to get a fair hearing in New York when you have the Democrat Party machine picking these local Manhattan trial judges and we haven't had a Republican governor in New York in 17 years, and so there's no chance he's going to get a fair appeal," said Davis. "So, yes, this is going to go to trial. And when you have a 95 percent jury pool that hates Donald Trump, you know, I know he's not—"

"What?" Brown cut in. "What is your evidence that 95 percent hate Donald Trump? You're throwing a lot of stuff out there, and I just — I'm wondering what exactly you have specifically to back up your claims."

"So we know that, we know that the Manhattan D.A. took, it was, he took a million dollars in campaign support from two different PACs ... so a million dollars from George Soros," said Davis. "We know that this case was dead. It got a million dollars—"

"Hold on," said Brown, fact-checking him. "George Soros gave a million dollars to a progressive PAC, that progressive PAC gave half a million dollars to Alvin Bragg. None of it was earmarked for Bragg. George Soros' reps say that they had never communicated, there was nothing of the sort, but go ahead."

"That's the first one," said Davis. "There's also a second PAC, that New York PAC ... there are two different PAC. So you should probably take a look at that when you're fact-checking me. But so, you have this Soros-funded D.A. bringing these bogus political charges, and you have a judge on this case who donated to Trump's political opponent, Joe Biden. So you tell me if that looks like a fair trial."

"Tacopina said that the judge wasn't biased," said Brown. "He wasn't concerned about that. Why? Why did he say that then? Are you saying he was wrong?"

"Well, I don't know," said Davis. "I'm not Trump's lawyer. I don't have to go stand in front of this judge every day. I — maybe Joe understands that this judge is not going to move the venue here. He's not going to recuse from the case. He's gonna have to live with this judge who donated to Joe Biden's campaign so he doesn't want to anger him."

"Alright, we're going to of course check that—" said Brown.

"The standard is the appearance of bias," said Davis. "There is an appearance of bias when this judge donates to Joe Biden, President Trump's political opponent."

"But do you think that justifies Trump, to his millions of fervent, devout followers, targeting the judge?" said Brown. "I know we're kind of circling back ... but I'm just wondering, is that what you're implying, that that then justifies Trump targeting the judge publicly?"

Watch the segment below or at this link.