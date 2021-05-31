Liz Cheney calls out Mike Flynn for advocating the violent overthrow of the United States
Liz Cheney speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Memorial Day demonstrated the type of straight-talk that resulted in her ouster from Republican leadership.

After former Donald Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said a Myanmar-like coup should happen in America, Cheney called out the former three-star general.

"No American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States," Cheney posted to Twitter.

Flynn has faced calls for his court-martial after his talk of ending democracy to install a military dictatorship.

Also on Monday, retired Gen. Mark Hertling warned Flynn is getting "crazier and crazier."