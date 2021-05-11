GOP’s Mike Gallagher shredded for changing his mind on Liz Cheney: He would 'rather burn the country to the ground'

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is facing backlash for changing his mind on whether Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) should remain a Republican Party leader.
The Wisconsin Republican backed Cheney remaining as conference chair, the GOP's third-ranking position in the House, when she was challenged in February for voting to impeach former president Donald Trump.
"We must be a big-tent party," Gallagher said at the time, "or else condemn ourselves to irrelevance."
But now, as Trump pressures the party to punish Cheney for refusing to back his election lies, Gallagher has flip-flopped.
"House Democrats under Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi have been ruthless in advancing their radical progressive agenda, and Rep. Cheney can no longer unify the House Republican conference in opposition to that agenda," Gallagher said in a new statement. "We need to take back the House in 2022 and permanently retire Pelosi."
The reactions were swift and brutal.
@WisVoter @amandacarpenter Like @EliseStefanik a disgrace, someone so desirous of holding power he cannot fathom doing the right thing— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin) 1620743966.0
@BillKristol @KevinMKruse I have viewed Mike Gallagher as one on the better side of the GOP. Never mind.— Norman Ornstein (@Norman Ornstein)1620743720.0
@WisVoter @benshapiro @SykesCharlie WOW, it's about policy? Really? Anyone believe them?— Scott🇨🇦 (@Scott🇨🇦) 1620743640.0
Another thing about WI's Mike Gallagher voting to oust Cheney: while he opposed impeaching Trump, Gallagher agreed… https://t.co/xDJn4ejn5s— Craig Gilbert (@Craig Gilbert)1620745311.0
@SykesCharlie I’m old enough to remember listening to Mike Gallagher call into CNN live during the insurrection and… https://t.co/TffKfqHuhr— Amy Bernath (@Amy Bernath)1620744185.0
Mike Gallagher would rather burn the country to the ground than deal with the cancer in his own party. There are… https://t.co/KX9vwTqj0e— Matt Wisnefske, A Moderna Man 🍔 (@Matt Wisnefske, A Moderna Man 🍔)1620743980.0
Mike Gallagher, quisling https://t.co/LLo9iv5KSp— Erik Halvorsen (@Erik Halvorsen)1620743336.0
Mike Gallagher doing everything possible to step into Ron Johnson's Senate seat (should Ron decide not to run) to g… https://t.co/rFMB7HYeVm— danny (@danny) 1620743320.0
@WisVoter Unify under a lie. And it doesn’t rankle them one bit. Truly appalling.— god of hellfire (@god of hellfire) 1620741094.0
@WisVoter @MollyBeck @RepGallagher was supposed to be one of the "good guys." Here, he openly admits his loyalty is… https://t.co/cdGrVL7CpU— I Wonder (@I Wonder) 1620740979.0