Kentucky's GOP auditor tests positive for COVID-19 one day after first vaccine dose

Kentucky's auditor has tested positive a day after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.

State auditor Mike Harmon, a Republican, announced that he and his wife had both tested positive for the highly contagious virus after they were unknowingly exposed either shortly before or possibly after his first round of the vaccine, reported WKYT-TV.

"I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible," Harmon said in a statement. "My family's example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated."

The vaccines approved so far require two shots, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it typically takes a few weeks afterward to provide protection against the coronavirus, so it's possible to become infected after inoculation but before the vaccination process has been completed.

Harmon was vaccinated along with two Supreme Court justices and Secretary of State Michael Adams, and Gov. Andy Beshear has also been vaccinated.

The auditor said he and his wife both have mild symptoms and are self-isolating.