'We're not there yet': GOP lawmaker hasn't seen any evidence to 'get anywhere near impeachment'
MSNBC

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) hasn't seen anything worthy of impeachment dredged up by the House Republican investigations of President Joe Biden and his family.

The New York Republican, who recently ripped his GOP colleagues as a "clown show" over their failure to produce a government spending agreement, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he's dubious of the impeachment inquiry launched by House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and suggested the process was being undertaken as revenge for Donald Trump's two impeachments.

"Look, these investigations obviously started earlier this year in Oversight and Judiciary [and] they are continuing," Lawler said. "As I have said repeatedly, we are not there yet with impeachment. There is a very high bar. It should not be political, it should not be tit-for-tat, and the facts and the evidence will determine what, if any steps are taken after this."

"At the end of the day, you know, a lot of this is semantics – it's a continuation of the investigation," the congressman added. "The ultimate question is whether or not the facts or evidence would bear out that Joe Biden somehow financially benefited from his son's deals with Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian oligarchs, Iranian business folks and the Chinese. If that's the case, the facts and evidence will show that, and if not, I don't see how you get anywhere near impeachment."

