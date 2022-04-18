'You should be ashamed': Morning Joe unloads on his GOP friends who tried to help Trump 'undermine democracy'
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted his friend, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), for scheming to help Donald Trump overturn his election loss.

The Utah Republican sent dozens of texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, another Scarborough friend, between Trump's loss and the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the "Morning Joe" host was disgusted by those efforts, which were also aided by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

"Let's just say here that Americans have faith in elections, they only stopped having faith in elections when Donald Trump and people like [Lee] started lying about what Donald Trump's own administration called the cleanest election in American history," Scarborough said. "Hold on, let me say that again. Donald Trump's own administration, the guy who was in charge of figuring out whether the elections were clean or not, said it was the safest, the cleanest, the fairest election in U.S. history."

"You have 63 federal judges there, Chip, who said there was no widespread election fraud," he added. "You had the United States Supreme Court, Chip, who said there was no widespread election fraud."

Roy issued a statement after his texts to Meadows were revealed, saying that he had no apologies for his private texts or public positions, and Scarborough ripped his response.

"You should apologize," he said. "You have revealed yourself as somebody who hates American democracy. You have spoken and revealed yourself as somebody who only supports American democracy when your side wins. That sort of goes against the whole idea of American democracy there, doesn't it, Chip? Doesn't it? You're not ashamed of it, you should be ashamed of yourself in front of your children, you should be ashamed of yourself in front of your family, you should be ashamed of yourself in front of your constituents because you were working to undermine a free and fair election. You were working to undermine a democracy."

"Guess what?" Scarborough added. "Judges who are liberal, judges who within centrists, judges who were Federalist Society judges, they all agreed on the same thing. There was no widespread voter fraud, so you are just trying to take the law into your own hands."

