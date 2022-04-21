WATCH: Utah reporter explains why Mike Lee’s incriminating texts did not surprise him

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Wednesday again focused on the growing scandal after Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was caught lying about his support for Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Maddow noted Lee has been dodging questions about the revelations in text messages between the Utah Republican and Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"Approached by a Salt Lake Tribune reporter at the Summit County Republican Party Convention in Kamas, Lee staffers blocked access to the senator," the newspaper reported. "Lee has not addressed the text messages publicly since they were published Friday. He did not mention them during an address to Republican delegates Monday night and did not take questions."

Maddow interviewed the reporter in question, Bryan Schott.

"Something about that just seemed off to me, especially about the fact that he talked so much, about how he was trying to adhere to the Constitution, he describes himself as a constitutional conservative, and it just seemed a little off to me and then we find out that when John Eastman appeared before the Jan. 6th committee, he took the Fifth Amendment, when he was asked about his communication with Mike Lee," Schott explained.

"He had said in another publication, that he and Mike Lee were working on something else. We still don't know what that is," he continued. "So this is seen a little bit off to me ever since that came out. And when these text messages came out, I wish I could say that I was surprised at some of the things that they showed, but I wasn't."

Watch:



