'Mike Lee is a creep': Hometown columnist shreds Utah Republican

A hometown columnist took Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to the woodshed for attacking President Joe Biden's response to a surveillance balloon launched by China.
The Utah senator joined his fellow Republicans in criticizing Biden for waiting to shoot down the spy balloon until it had reached the Atlantic Ocean, rather than risk lives or property damage on the ground, and Salt Lake City Weekly columnist John Saltas supplied Lee with a suitable apology.
"President Biden, I'm sorry for being an opportunist a**hat," Saltas suggested Lee might say. "You had more information, and you reasonably wanted our military to glean any and all useful data from it before it fell. You even considered that rash actions might hurt innocent Americans on the ground. I laud your decision and await your call to arms against our common enemy, the wind."
Saltas added the balloon rhetoric to a pile of Lee's faults, which include the self-described strict constitutionalist's supplication to Donald Trump's lawlessness and his affection for Elon Musk.
"Mike Lee is a creep," Saltas wrote. "I've shared many a cocktail with creeps. I know creeps. My problem with Lee isn't that he's a creep. It's that he never picks up the tab."
"He just keeps ordering drinks, even stupid umbrella drinks and waits until people forget who owns the bill," he added. "Trump was a master at that. It's like the entire Republican party has embraced the Trump model. Just talk lots of sh*t talk to keep everyone up in arms."