Mike Lindell backtracks on his own Trump reinstatement theory as 'cyber symposium' kicks off
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly said he believes former president Donald Trump will be back in the White House this month.

But now, as Lindell prepares to host a "cyber symposium" designed to prove that the November election was stolen, he is denying that he ever made the claim.

"Nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, OK? I think this interview is over," Lindell told a Vice News reporter as he walked into the South Dakota venue that is hosting his three-day symposium, which began Tuesday.

Lindell's backtracking is likely to come as a major disappointment to QAnon followers, who adopted Lindell's Trump reinstatement theory and will be watching closely as the symposium brings together "dozens of 'cyber guys' to verify what (Lindell) claims is election data that will reveal fraud in all 50 states."

"Lindell's Cyber Symposium has been widely hyped in right-wing and extremist circles as the moment of reckoning for those who dismiss election fraud conspiracies," Vice reports.

QAnon influencer Ron Watkins recently told this followers on Telegram, "Please wait until Mike Lindell's cyber symposium to learn more. Have a strong feeling it's going to be huge."

Some QAnon followers believe Trump's reinstatement will somehow coincide with a test of the nation's emergency alert system scheduled for Wednesday, while others are eagerly awaiting soon-to-be-released results of Cyber Ninjas' partisan voting audit in Arizona.

Still others have adopted a conspiracy theory pushed by Pizzagate proponent Jack Posobiec, who claims the Biden administration will use a COVID-19 lockdown to cover up evidence revealed during Lindell's conference.

Vice News notes that QAnon followers are no stranger to "moving goalposts when its prophecies fail," but experts fear their frustration will eventually lead to (more) violence when the so-called "storm" never arrives.

The Department of Homeland Security issued yet another warning last Friday, citing "reports regarding an increasing but modest level of activity online calling for violence in response to unsubstantiated claims of fraud related to the 2020 election and the alleged 'reinstatement' of former President Trump."

