Mike Lindell faces avalanche of ridicule after his claim he was 'attacked' falls apart
Screen cap / CNN

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell capped off a very bad week late Friday when he admitted that the person who reportedly attacked him at his cyber symposium, where he hoped to prove 2020 presidential election fraud, was just a well-wisher who wanted to take a selfie with him.

The day after the incident, Lindell, an avid supporter of Donald Trump, told the crowd that he had been attacked before admitting he was okay in the aftermath.

Late Friday, the Associated Press reported that Lindell admitted he had been "aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota," which led to a flood of jokes about the TV pitchman hyping up the drama.

You can see a selection of comments below:














