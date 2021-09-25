GOP Georgia official slams Mike Lindell's election conspiracies: He's 'on a different planet'

On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Republican Georgia elections director Gabriel Sterling tore into MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for continuing to promulgate conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

"So Mike Lindell, as you know, has been pushing the lie and continues to do it day by day," said anchor Erin Burnett. "And today, he went on a podcast with the former Trump adviser Steve Bannon."

"If you are a politician and you are running for office, you know what?" said Lindell in the clip. "If you are not thinking about fixing 2020, first, you are not going to win any way and shame on you. If you don't know Donald Trump won that election, you have been living in a cave and you — you're not going to win. I have committed to — that I have said since February, since absolute proof, that we are getting this all — everything — all the evidence I have to the Supreme Court. That will be done before Thanksgiving. That's in stone."

"Gabe, how do you even — how do you even deal with this? Given that it does reverberate and have power?" asked Burnett.

"I don't know," said Sterling. "You sit back and you look at these things and you're like, okay. I feel so bad for you that you feel this way. That you have been lied to this hard. And here's the problem. There are millions and millions of good, hardworking, take care of their kids, god-fearing Americans who listen to this and want to believe it because it's kind of like the 1972 thing, when Nixon won and they talked to a woman in Manhattan who said, I don't know anybody that voted for him. It's the same thing, but more aggravated and more angry."

"Lindell is just off on his own thing talking about a cave," said Sterling. "He is on a different planet. We all know this. I mean, on some level, I actually feel sorry for the man because he's — he's — he was a sort of a, you know, American story of success. And he is throwing away millions and millions of dollars to con artists who are telling him these things. I mean, it's kind of like Rudy Giuliani talking to the president saying, over and over again, you have been cheated. You have been duped. This is all happening and the president wanted to hear that. So he believed it. And it's just terrifying."

