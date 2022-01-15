Mike Lindell goes to war with his bank after they tell him to take his money elsewhere: report
OAN screenshot

During an appearance of indicted Steve Bannon's podcast, embattled MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed that his bank recently contacted him and asked him to close his accounts with them because they fear their association with him will cause "reputational damage."

According to the report from Newsweek, Lindell -- who is already facing a billion-dollar civil lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Sytems for defamation -- played a recording he purports came from a bank officer at Heartland Financial and Minnesota Bank and Trust who gave him 30 days to close his accounts and take his business elsewhere.

In the recording, Lindell was told the bank fears the FBI may subpoena his bank records and want no part of being associated with him, admitting any link to him is "... more of a reputation risk."

RELATED: Mike Lindell retains Alan Dershowitz to fight Capitol riot subpoena

With that, the bedding executive and Donald Trump booster claimed the bank is going to have to kick him out because he is not leaving, telling Bannon and his listeners, "I said, 'I am not being part of this. I'm not leaving. So you're going to have to throw me out of your bank.'"

According to Newsweek, Bannon then "put the phone numbers and contact information of top officials at the institutions onscreen—urging supporters to call and complain."

2020 Election SmartNews