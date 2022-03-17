'A murder?!' Lindell TV host forces MyPillow CEO to clarify after he makes potentially libelous accusation on air

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is continuing to spread his conspiracy theories despite being sued for $1.3 billion for his delusions about the 2020 election.

Lindell, speaking on a "Lindell TV" podcast, shocked his own employee with his latest accusation.

While ranting about Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Lindell vowed "she will end up in prison, prison, and more prison."

"Jena Griswold is a criminal beyond all criminals," accused the man who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election. "One of the most evil people this country has ever seen."

He then accused Griswold of murder.

"But I got news for you Jena, it's already too late, you already committed a murder and we caught you," Lindell alleged.

His own host was shocked.

"A murder?!" he asked. "A murder? A murder?"

Lindell attempted to play it off as an analogy.