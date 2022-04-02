WATCH: Mike Lindell rages that TV stations won't run his MyPillow ads if he is in them
Speaking with a reporter in Washington Township, Michigan before Donald Trump holds a rally at the Michigan Stars Sports Center, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed TV stations are now refusing to run ads for his bedding company if he appears in them.

Surrounded by fans of the former president, the businessman who is facing massive lawsuits over accusations that the 2020 election was stolen, said he had some news for his fans.

"I had 12 TV stations, just the other day, now say I couldn't be in the commercials," he claimed. "They can only say MyPillow, I cannot personally be in them."

"So I want you to think about that, where they are coming to cancel out this country and to, you know, they want my voice stopped," he added.

Pressed if it was small local stations or networks that were banning him, he demurred saying he didn't have a list of the stations available.

