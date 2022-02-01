'Schoolyard bully' Mike Lindell scorched by Dominion lawyers in new legal filing: report
CNN screenshot

With both sides stating that a settlement is not in the cards, attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems called out MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in a legal filing on Monday, ridiculing him as a cowardly "schoolyard bully" trying to avoid the consequences of his actions.

Attorneys for the company urged the court to allow them to proceed with their billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against the midwestern bedding manufacturer who has accused them of helping Joe Biden steal the 2020 presidential from Donald Trump.

According to a report from Business Insider, the lawyers said the "rule of law" is at stake if their suit is not allowed to proceed.

Pushing back at Lindell's countersuit, they wrote, "If allowed to proceed, they would impose liability on innumerable parties engaging in ordinary, day-to-day acts of litigation. They would deter future litigants from bringing their disputes to court in the first place."

READ: Legal experts describe disturbing scenario where Trump-loving lawmakers break the nation in two

Lindell's attorneys have taken the stance that the election-technology company is "engaged in an illegal conspiracy to punish him through litigation."

In response, Dominion's lawyers got personal writing, "The proverbial 'schoolyard bully who can't take a punch' is not even the right analogy," before adding, "Lindell and MyPillow are bullies who, after attacking their victim in the schoolyard, claim that the victim is forbidden from going to the nurse to dress his wounds, or to the principal's office to have them held accountable."

With regard to the legal battles between Dominion and Lindell, attorney Sidney Powell and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, the report states that there is no "realistic possibility" of any settlement among any of the litigants.

You can read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP candidate faces a furious backlash: 'Encouraging armed intimidation and election tampering is abhorrent'

GOP candidates face furious backlash www.youtube.com

SmartNews