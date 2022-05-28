WATCH: Mike Lindell goes off on 'everything was stolen in Georgia' GOP primary rant
Mike Lindell: RSBN screenshot

Speaking outside of a Cheyenne, Wyoming rally that will feature an appearance by former president Donald Trump on Saturday night, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launched into a frantic conspiracy rant claiming that Georgia's Republican primary was stolen by the candidates who did not receive Trump's endorsement.

Prompted by a RSBN reporter, Lindell blurted that the election results were tampered with via the use of "algorithms."

"It was stolen, there were algorithms used in Georgia but we caught them," he claimed," he claimed before adding, "We were watching, everyone was watching this time."

Unable to recall the name of Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) who lost to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the primary despite the endorsement of Trump, Lindell, soldiered on claiming, "Everything in Georgia was stolen."

He later added, "Brad Raffensperger is the biggest criminal in the country... Brad gets 51 percent? No he didn't , he stole it!"

Watch below:

lindell Georgia 1 youtu.be

