'Venezuela and Australia are gone!' Mike Lindell uncorks CPAC rant about countries being 'taken by the machines'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday brought his personal crusade against voting machines to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he uncorked a conspiratorial rant claiming that the voting machines had completely overtaken dozens of foreign countries.
"This is very important you hear me on this," Lindell told the CPAC crowd during his address. "Over 54 countries have now been taken by the machines or are getting taken by the machines! And you never get to go back!"
Lindell then listed off some of the countries that had purportedly been overtaken by the malevolent voting machines.
"Venezuela, Australia, they're gone!" he exclaimed. "You don't get to vote out the machines once they're there!"
Despite Lindell's claims, there is no evidence at all that any voting machines flipped votes from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.
