'Success beyond my wildest dreams!' Mike Lindell boasts his cyber symposium uncovered antifa's ties to to CNN
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Embattled MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Tuesday told former Trump political strategist Steve Bannon that his disastrous "cyber symposium" about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election was actually a wild success.

While talking with Bannon, Lindell didn't mention the total lack of voter fraud evidence presented at the meeting, but instead talked about supposedly uncovering ties between antifa and mainstream news networks.

"This was, beyond my wildest dreams, a success!" Lindell boasted. "It's probably 3X what I wanted it to be because we found out all the internal people, we had antifa there, we found out media outlets that were involved, we're exposing all that as this story goes this week, there was media involved with antifa, we've uncovered them!"

Last week, Lindell blamed antifa for conspiring with mainstream media outlets to sabotage his symposium, which was marred by repeated technical glitches.

Lindell's symposium was so catastrophic that even ally Bannon earlier this month admitted that the pillow magnate had failed to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Watch the video below.

Video SmartNews