'Don't scold me!' Mike Lindell flips out on Dominion lawyer during deposition

Trump-loving pillow monger Mike Lindell has been facing a barrage of defamation lawsuits since the end of the 2020 election when he began pushing multiple bogus claims about voting machines stealing votes away from former President Donald Trump.

Chris Dehghanpoor, an investigative reporter at the Washington Post, flagged a video on Friday from a deposition that Lindell took with an attorney representing Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Croomer in which Lindell regularly lashes out at the lawyer.

The video shows the MyPillow CEO reacting with hostility to even basic questions from the attorney – and he even got feisty when the attorney simply asked him to confirm that they had only met one another a mere four minutes prior to starting the taped deposition.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

After the attorney informed Lindell that he was going to try to take the deposition slowly to make it easier for the court reporter to take down a transcript, Lindell immediately flew off the handle.

'Don't sit and scold me already, mister!" Lindell fired back. "I'll do whatever I have to do... You're just a lawyer, you're an ambulance-chasing lawyer, so don't start with me, I got all day! I'll take as much time as you want, so let's go! You're not my boss, you're just a lawyer, frivolous lawyer!"

According to Dehghanpoor, Coomer this week made a new filing calling for sanctions against Lindell on the grounds that Lindell has been "combative, vulgar, disrespectful, non-responsive, evasive, and consistently loud" during depositions.

Watch the video below or at this link.





