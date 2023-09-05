'I've never been in debt like this': Mike Lindell says he's no longer wealthy due to election crusade

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell complained on Tuesday that he has been forced to borrow millions of dollars over the past few months.

During a telethon for 16 fake electors in Michigan, Lindell revealed that he no longer has access to the wealth he once had. He previously said he borrowed $10 million to keep his company afloat.

"They've taken me down just in a bigger way," he said. "I've had to borrow millions of dollars this summer. I've never been in debt like this for a long, long time."

"When they weaponize the government against us, it seems like it's insurmountable," he continued while soliciting funds for the phony electors. "And these people that don't have the resources, like you say, that I had, I don't have anymore, but I had."

Lindell faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, and Smartmatic is seeking an additional $2.7 billion.

Watch the video below or at this link.