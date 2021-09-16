Mike Lindell is begging Fox News to start airing his ads again -- but the network is refusing
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell angrily pulled all of his ads off Fox News earlier this year after the cable news network refused to air ads that claimed to prove "voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election.

However, The Daily Beast reports that Lindell has been trying to reach a deal to get MyPillow ads back up on Fox -- but the network so far has refused to budge.

In fact, the publication writes that Fox News has rejected Lindell's ads "multiple times, including as recently as this past Monday and Wednesday."

Lindell has been trying to get Fox to air ads about his "FrankSpeech" social media platform, but the network has been rejecting them because the ads also promoted Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" election conspiracy conference.

Lindell said that he agreed to cut out any reference to election conspiracies from the ads -- but Fox still wouldn't air them.

"They denied that one anyway!" he complained, according to The Daily Beast. "We got a message from them on Monday, Sept. 13, that they did not like the content of FrankSpeech dot com…They went from not liking the content of the ad to not liking the content of the website!"

Lindell, however, seems determined to get back on Fox News and vowed to keep creating ads.

