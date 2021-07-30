Mike Lindell yanks MyPillow ads from Fox News because network won't air his bogus election claims: WSJ

Fox News is losing one of its biggest advertisers after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell pulled his ads in a dispute over his election fraud conspiracy theories, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

"Mike Lindell said he made the decision after Fox News declined to run a commercial linked to his efforts to promote his claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election," the newspaper reported. "Security and election officials have said there is no proof of widespread election fraud."

WSJ notes that Lindell has been one of the few advertisers for controversial shows such as Tucker Carlson, who has seen other advertisers flee after frequently echoing white nationalist rhetoric.

"MyPillow is among Fox News's major advertisers, alongside supplement company Balance of Nature and weight-loss products provider Nutrisystem, according to advertising analytics firm iSpot.tv," the newspaper reported. "MyPillow spent almost $50 million on Fox News last year and so far this year has shelled out about $19 million for ad time on the network, Mr. Lindell said."

The conservative network was sued by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic USA Corporation for it's coverage of Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud.