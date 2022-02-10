Mike Lindell floats hacking Fox News to force its viewers to watch his election conspiracy theories

MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell, who earlier on Wednesday hyped up a dead-on-arrival election decertification effort in Arizona, mused about hacking into Fox News and forcing the network to air his election conspiracy theories.

While talking about his latest futile efforts to get former President Donald Trump "reinstated" back into the White House, Lindell complained that Fox News is still refusing to air his false claims about the election being stolen from Trump.

He then started coming up with outside-the-box ways to get his misinformation to more Fox viewers.

"Maybe we should get our cyber guys... to hook up our stream to Fox's," he said. "Can you imagine? 'This is Sean Hannity...' All of a sudden, breaking news right out of Georgia! The evidence is pouring in, pouring in! Arizona, pouring in, pouring in, Wisconsin! And Fox, you'd have the Murdochs going, 'Oh no, what are we going to do?! The truth is out, we're the liars!'"

In fact, Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden by 74 electoral college votes and by more than 7 million votes nationwide.

Watch the video below.






