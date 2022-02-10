Arrest warrant issued for Trump-loving Colorado clerk after she was seen scuffling with cops: report

Trump-loving Colorado clerk Tina Peters was caught on camera scuffling with police officers on Tuesday, and now there's reportedly a warrant out for her arrest.

According to Denver Channel 9 News reporter Kyle Clark, the arrest warrant for Peters is for "a misdemeanor charge of Obstructing a Peace Officer."

Earlier in the week, Peters was confronted by two Grand Junction police officers who were executing a search warrant related to an investigation into whether she illegally made a video recording of a court session even after being warned against doing so.

Video posted of the confrontation showed Peters defying their search warrant and shouting, "Let go of me!" as they tried to detain her.

At one point, Peters even appeared to try kicking one of the officers.

As Colorado Politics reported earlier this week, Peters is also under investigation for allegedly tampering with Colorado elections systems.

"Peters has been accused of helping facilitate breaches in election system security, ignoring election rules and defying orders from Secretary of State Jena Griswold. She also faces ethics and campaign finance complaints involving gifts she's allegedly accepted above legal limits," Colorado Politics explained. "Last month, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that the Mesa County grand jury was investigating allegations of tampering with Mesa County election equipment and official misconduct."