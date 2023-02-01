'I will gladly humiliate myself': Mike Lindell celebrates doing Kimmel's show inside a claw machine

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell took a victory lap on Wednesday after appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show the night before.

Lindell insisted that the appearance had been a hit despite doing the interview from inside a claw machine.

"I wouldn't have changed anything," he said. "I thought it came off amazing."

"None of that was scripted," the pillow executive continued. "I didn't have a clue."

Lindell said he welcomed the chance to convince Kimmel's audience that voting machines are rigged.

"You can't outvote a machine, so we want to get the word out, to get these election platforms fixed," he opined. "Like our great real president, Donald Trump, said. We get as much fixed as we can, and then we override everything, overrun it. And he gets back in, and then we fix the rest of it."

"I don't care what I have to do," Lindell added. "I will gladly humiliate myself if it helps save our country."

