Mike Lindell's lawsuit that he vowed would put Trump back into the White House already facing court setbacks

Trump-loving MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been saying this week that former President Donald Trump will be returned to the Oval Office next month -- a claim that even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shot down this week for being outlandish.

One of Lindell's purported weapons in his war to put Trump back in the White House is a lawsuit that he filed against Dominion Voting Systems that he claimed would expose the company's supposed role in stealing the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

According to Reuters judicial reporter Brad Heath, however, Lindell's big lawsuit is already facing setbacks in court.

"A federal court in Minnesota has temporarily put on hold the lawsuit that pillow executive Mike Lindell boasted would prompt the Supreme Court to unanimously overturn the results of the 2020 election," Heath reported on Wednesday night.

Lindell has had a very busy week, as he's not only claimed that Trump will be reinstated in the White House on August 13th, but he's also accused President Biden of trying to inject Americans with the "Mark of the Beast" in the form of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.