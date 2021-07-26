'President Pelosi' trends as Mike Lindell gets hilariously ridiculed for claiming Trump will take over after Biden resigns
Real America's Voice/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is being ridiculed Monday afternoon after an appearance on Real America's Voice where he appeared not to know the presidential line of succession. According to Lindell's predictions, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will resign, which he claimed would then reinstate Donald Trump. Unfortunately for Lindell, that's not the way the Constitution is written.

While he hasn't been able to cite a specific date in the past, in this interview he finally proclaimed, Friday the 13th will be when Trump is reinstated to the White House. He wasn't joking.

Lindell claimed in June that Trump would be reinstated in August and that there was no provision in the Constitution that prevents it. One would assume that when scanning the Constitution for such a rule, he would have looked through the line of succession. No such luck.

It led the phrase "President Pelosi" to trend on Twitter across the United States.

Lindell also announced that he would give $5 million to anyone who could disprove his claims at his election symposium where he intends to provide "proof" that Trump was reelected.

