Mike Lindell's investigation includes references to identity theft

Pillow magnate Mike Lindell faced off against the FBI in the drive-through of a Hardee's last week, where his phone was taken as part of a search warrant.

The court filing for the search warrant was posted online Wednesday, revealing an interesting and unexpected note about the allegations that Lindell is facing as he deals with grand juries around the fraud involved in attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. Journalist Tony Webster discovered that the filing mentions identity theft.

"All records and information on the Lindell cellphone that constitute fruits, evidence, or instrumentalities of violations of 18 U.S.C 1028(a)(7) (identity theft), 1030(a)(5)(A)(intentional damage to a protected computer), and/or 371 (conspiracy to commit identity theft and/or to cause intentional damage to a protected computer)—(the "SUBJECT OFFENSES")—those violations involving Tina Peters, Conan James Hayes, Belinda Knisley, Sandra Brown, Sherronna Bishop, Michael Lindell, and/or Douglas Frank, among other co-conspirators known and unknown to the government (the "SUBJECTS"), since November 1, 2020 including" and then lists 24 different kinds of evidence sought in the seized phone.

It doesn't detail why the information is being sought, and it was assumed to be related to the grand jury investigation into the fake electors scheme.

The warrant also said that prosecutors were seeking information about “damage to any Dominion computerized voting system” and any information involving an attempt to alter voting machines or the software.