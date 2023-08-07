Mike Lindell: Trump 'will have more votes than people in the US' for 2024 election
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell predicted Donald Trump would "have more votes than people in the United States" in the next election because he has faced so many indictments.

On Monday, Lindell told podcast host Steve Bannon that Trump's indictments were only increasing his support.

"And I and you know, if they keep indicting our real president, Donald Trump, he'll have more votes than we have people in the United States," Lindell offered. "It'll be like Pennsylvania, that has more votes than voters! Every time they attack him, his numbers go up."

Lindell took a shot at Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who he said "colluded" with Dominion Voting Systems before the 2020 election.

The Pillow executive suggested he would have the solution to alleged voting problems at his next election summit.

"Everybody, go to LindellEvent.com — get signed up," he said. "I think we're over a million now."

