'Hatching schemes to stay in office' after losing an election 'is not a crime': Fox News host
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas on Monday struggled to understand why it would be illegal for former President Donald Trump to attempt to stay in office even after losing an election to President Joe Biden.

While discussing the potential fourth criminal indictment of the former president, Banderas ran through some of the behaviors that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may charge Trump with and then declared each action to be perfectly within the bounds of the law.

"The attorney... Fani Willis is probing whether Trump committed crimes in trying to overturn the election results in Georgia," she said. "I want to talk about Trump's alleged crimes for a second. He hasn't been indicted with incitement, we know that. So, it's not a crime to tell lies. Being a narcissist is not a crime. Hatching schemes to stay in office is not a crime. And claiming you won an election that you know you lost is not a crime."

In fact, trying to illegally occupy that office of the presidency after losing an election is illegal.

What's more, special counsel Jack Smith made the case that Trump deliberately told election lies to prop a conspiracy to defraud the United States and to deny Americans' rights to have their votes counted, both of which are crimes.

