Mike Lindell celebrates Twitter reinstatement with call to 'melt down the voting machines!'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk may be banning New York Times and Washington Post reporters from his $44 billion social media platform, but he's also welcoming back My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The Trump-loving pillow monger, who has long been a source of bogus conspiracy theories about voting machines in the 2020 election and who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion, made a triumphant return to Twitter on Friday and he immediately engaged in the kind of rhetoric that got him banned in January of 2021, less than a month after Trump supporters violently stormed the United States Capitol building.

"I'm back!!" he wrote. "Thank you Elon Musk and by the way MELT DOWN THE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND TURN THEM INTO PRISON BARS!"

Lindell is currently challenging Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for her job and he's running on a platform of firing all of the lawyers who worked for the RNC and failed to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

READ MORE: 'It's all in jeopardy': Kevin McCarthy sounds increasingly alarmed as GOP opponents refuse to budge

Lindell is just one of many controversial figures who have been welcomed back to Twitter under Musk's leadership, as Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin and notorious Capitol rioter Tim Gionet have also made comebacks in recent weeks.