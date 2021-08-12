Mike Lindell's hand-picked 'cyber expert' admits data used to justify China hacking claims is 'illegitimate'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's own hand-picked "cyber expert" has now admitted in an interview with the conservative Washington Times that the evidence unveiled this week at Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" cannot actually prove the claim that China hacked the 2020 election.
Even though Lindell has claimed that he has dozens of terabytes of "irrefutable" evidence to prove China stole the election for President Joe Biden, Lindell-approved cyber expert Josh Merritt admitted to the Washington Times that "packet captures are unrecoverable in the data and that the data, as provided, cannot prove a cyberincursion by China."
Merritt also emphasized to the Washington Times that "our team said, we're not going to say that this is legitimate if we don't have confidence in the information."
Merrit had also at one point offered a $5 million reward to anyone who could disprove his claims -- but now that reward has been taken off the table.
Lindell has been talking nonstop about this purported proof at his Cyber Symposium this week, although he's earned criticism even from Trump allies for not actually presenting the massive proof that he has claimed to have spent months amassing.