Mike Lindell claims 100,000 votes 'flipped' in Alabama after meeting with GOP state officials

“I always believed, it's just another virus," he said. “I was wrong. I will be the first to admit: If I had taken the vaccine, I believe that I may have gotten sick, I probably wouldn't be in the hospital. If I was in the hospital, I probably wouldn't be on the ventilator."

Across Minnesota and the country, ICUs and hospital beds are filling up with COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated. This week, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 757, the Minnesota Health Department reported, the highest number this year as the Delta variant spreads.

Across the country, health care systems are under strain, with some hospitals putting off elective procedures as they deal with a surge in COVID-19 patients. Last week, Idaho released statewide “crisis standards of care," giving hospitals, nurses and doctors an ethical framework for how to use scarce resources.

In recent days COVID-19 has resumed its place as the leading cause of death in America.

Korin said his near brush with death has changed his mind about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The pros far outweigh the cons," he said.

But still, he is against the government requiring people to be vaccinated. He said people are reluctant to be vaccinated because they have grown to distrust institutions, including the government.

“You don't know how to trust," he said. “I think the general population has lost their faith, not only in the government, but in what we're being told. We believe it's being manipulated to the benefit of whoever is in power."

He and his wife have documented his journey on Facebook, providing near daily status updates on his condition. Some people have attacked Korin in the comments.

“It was so visceral. It was hatred," he said of some of the comments, which included people berating him for not being vaccinated, while others criticized him for his change of heart on the vaccine.

His recovery includes rebuilding his strength. He still struggles to walk on his own without becoming exhausted, and stairs are also difficult for him. He hopes to learn soon that he is well enough to leave the hospital.

Despite his long hospital stay, he plans to get vaccinated, taking his doctor's advice that the virus can mutate and vaccination will confer greater protection.

