Mike Lindell claims 100,000 votes 'flipped' in Alabama after meeting with GOP state officials

On Tuesday, according to the Alabama Political Reporter, MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell claimed that he has discovered 100,000 votes that were "flipped" in the state of Alabama.
The announcement, for which he did not provide any evidence, comes after Lindell announced a trip to Alabama to meet with state GOP officials like Gov. Kay Ivey (R) and Secretary of State John Merrill to investigate the count himself, despite the fact that Trump won the state by 25 points.
"Lindell, in a video posted to his website on Sunday, said Alabama's election officials are doing 'everything right, but they still somehow got through, with computers or whatever,' referring to hackers, although he didn't identify who those alleged hackers might be," reported Eddie Burkhalter. "Lindell claimed, without offering any proof, that according to his 'packet capture' data, intercepted network traffic that he's claimed show evidence of election hacking, 100,000 Alabama votes were 'flipped' and that 'we do have the data. Dr. Frank's data, where every, every single county was affected.'"
"Dr. Frank" refers to Douglas Frank, an Ohio mathematician and former teacher who has promulgated conspiracy theories about the election.
Lindell, who recently held a three-day "cyber symposium" on election fraud that offered no actual evidence of election fraud, is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation, after he repeatedly claimed without proof they were switching votes from Trump to Biden.