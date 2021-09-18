Mike Lindell is now probing Trump’s 25 point victory in Alabama: report

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud.

But the latest place he is looking for fraud is an odd choice: Alabama, a state Trump won by 25 points and where Democrats do not control a single statewide office. Lindell's plans in the state were detailed by Al.com on Friday.

"MyPillow founder and Donald Trump adviser Mike Lindell plans to conduct "tests" on Alabama's voter rolls after purchasing the list, said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who along with Gov. Kay Ivey met with Lindell on Friday," reported Howard Koplowitz. "Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow who is Trump's main attack dog in the former president's battle contending the 2020 presidential election was stolen, is going to comb through the list of Alabama voters to determine whether the state has any ineligible people on it, including deceased residents."

"Lindell, who set up the meeting with Merrill after attending Trump's 'Save America' rally in Cullman in late August, heaped praise on Alabama's election procedures, ranging from the state's voter ID law to how votes are tabulated in the state, according to Merrill," noted the report.

Lindell is currently facing a defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems after he repeatedly claimed that their voting equipment was illegally switching votes. To this day he has provided no credible evidence of this accusation. In the wake of his controversies, Lindell has lost contracts with retailers to sell his pillows, and even Fox News is refusing to be involved with him, which has led him to denounce the right-leaning television network.