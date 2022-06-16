'I slammed the computer': Mike Lindell says he raged after Walmart canceled MyPillow
Real America's Voice/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed on Thursday that he was enraged and "slammed" his computer during a video call after a Walmart executive vowed to never sell his bedding products again.

Lindell first told his audience on Wednesday that Walmart had canceled future MyPillow orders.

During a Thursday appearance with conservative podcaster Steve Bannon, Lindell detailed the conference call that ended his relationship with the giant retailer.

"It's just me and the executive V.P. of Walmart," he recalled. "All the sudden, he goes, 'We're not ever having MyPillow again.' He said, you don't make the rating of a four. I go, what rating system? I go, what are you talking about?"

Lindell blamed his low product ratings on "bots and trolls."

"He goes, well, no, we're canceling MyPillow," the pillow executive said. "And he had this smirk on his face and I said, goodbye, you're going to be all over the news tomorrow and I slammed the computer!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice or at this link.

2020 Election SmartNews Video