Pence charts his own course ahead of 2024 bid -- with some help from top Trump allies
Pence photo via AFP

Former vice president Mike Pence has been building his donor outreach -- and charting his own course -- ahead of a possible 2024 presidential run.

Pence joined other Republican hopefuls in courting big-ticket donors with an invite-only retreat last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for his newly formed Advancing American Freedom nonprofit group, and the two-day event featured shooting and horseback riding with the former vice president and a nature walk with former second lady Karen Pence, reported Politico.

"Speakers at the conference included House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the Republican Governors Association chair and a Pence ally," the website reported. "Several top Trump administration officials attended, including former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Paul Teller and Kellyanne Conway, a former Pence pollster. Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, also presented."

Pence has highlighted his service to former president Donald Trump, who remains furious that he certified their re-election loss, as he builds the groundwork for a possible White House bid of his own, but a video shown at the retreat shows he's beginning to showcase his own record.

"The video uses clips of Pence making a series of solo appearances, such as visiting U.S. troops, meeting with then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and speaking at the Republican convention," Politico reported.

The former vice president has also recently appeared at an event hosted by the Republican National Committee in California and is expected to hold a fundraiser for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

