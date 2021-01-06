Pence evacuated from Senate floor as angry Trump mob breaks into the Capitol building

Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the U.S. Senate chamber on Wednesday as angry supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building.

The entire capitol complex was placed on lockdown following the chaos.

Meanwhile, more people where marching on the capitol, chanting, "F*ck Mike Pence!"

And Trump continued to use his Twitter account to stir up anger at Pence.



