Pence evacuated from Senate floor as angry Trump mob breaks into the Capitol building

Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the U.S. Senate chamber on Wednesday as angry supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building.
The entire capitol complex was placed on lockdown following the chaos.
According to @MSNBC, @VP has been ushered by @SecretService out of the Capitol through underground tunnels after br… https://t.co/7uUI1ReMMZ— Steve Herman (@Steve Herman)1609961189.0
Meanwhile, more people where marching on the capitol, chanting, "F*ck Mike Pence!"
"FUCK MIKE PENCE!" chants erupting en route to the Capitol https://t.co/aJXqBaDZhj— Hunter Walker (@Hunter Walker)1609960917.0
And Trump continued to use his Twitter account to stir up anger at Pence.
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, gi… https://t.co/pNct6O9uuy— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1609961062.0
Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a… https://t.co/sYRgX51F7I— Igor Bobic (@Igor Bobic)1609960824.0