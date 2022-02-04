Pence condemned Trump because he’s ‘cornered’ — but he’ll soon ‘capitulate’ again: MSNBC analyst

Former vice president Mike Pence will soon "capitulate and apologize" to former president Donald Trump for publicly condemning him on Friday, according to Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt.

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace noted that during his speech to the Federalist Society, Pence not only said Trump was "wrong" for claiming that he could have overturned the election — but he also called the former president's plot to do so "un-American."

"What do you think Mike Pence is in for publicly and privately in the next couple of news cycles?" Wallace asked Schmidt, a former GOP strategist.



"I would expect, if past is prologue, that soon he'll capitulate and apologize and make a craven action," Schmidt responded, referring to Pence.

READ MORE: 'An extraordinary moment': Jonathan Karl reacts to Mike Pence finally condemning Trump

"I don't think what Mike Pence said was because he's courageous," he added. "I think it's because he's cornered, because his chief of staff and others have made a decision to go in and to tell the truth to the (House Jan. 6) committee, and therefore he's out of moves."

"He can either acknowledge reality and do what he did today, or bend to it and destroy himself in the process, through the contradictions and the twists and all of the degradations that somebody has to go through to remain in good standing in the Trump world," Schmidt said.

Watch below.