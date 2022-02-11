'A tool and a puppet!': Peter Navarro declares Pence 'dead as a political candidate' for blocking his coup plan

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed former Vice President Mike Pence as a "tool and a puppet" during a combative interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber on Thursday night.

Melber played a clip of Pence calling former president Donald Trump "wrong" for saying he could have overturned the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

"There is no no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," Pence said in the clip from his recent speech to the Federalist Society.

Navarro, who helped plot a so-called "Green Bay sweep" to try to get Pence to block certification of President Joe Biden's victory, responded to the clip by saying, "I'd love to do an intervention with Mike Pence to get him out of the orb of Marc Short," referring to the former vice president's chief of staff.

RELATED: Peter Navarro melts down when Ari Berman asks him if Kamala Harris can throw out 2024 election results

After Navarro accused Pence of failing to share an opinion from his chief counsel, Greg Jacob, with Trump's White House lawyers, Melber cut him off.

"Peter, he says you're un-American. What's your response to that?" Melber said.

"Mike is not a lawyer," said Navarro, who is also not a lawyer. "Mike was just a tool and a puppet of these guys! He doesn't know a legal site from Adam, and I'm telling you, he betrayed the president. ... He's just wrong. He's trying to salvage his political career. He's dead as a political candidate!"



Watch below.