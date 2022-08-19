‘Abnormal’ for Mike Pence to ‘come off as almost rebellious’: editorial

The Republican Party as it continues in the Donald Trump era has gone to such a strange place that Mike Pence appears almost radical, according to a new editorial in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper noted the "buzz" over Pence telling republicans they should not attack the FBI.

"It is only in this party, in these frenzied times, that such a bare-minimum acknowledgment of political norms would merit comment, let alone kudos. But, under the circumstances, it does," the editorial board wrote.

The editorial board contrasted Pence with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

"In the face of all this, Pence’s milquetoast comments in New Hampshire sounded almost radically responsible," the editorial board wrote. "He asserted that the GOP is still 'the party of law and order' — which may be wishful thinking in the Trump era, but was refreshing to hear anyway."

Pence also saying he would not blow off a Jan. 6 select committee subpoena was described as a "once-normal comment that sounded radical in the context of Trump’s GOP, under which ignoring congressional inquiries and even subpoenas has become standard practice. That Pence would come off as almost rebellious by merely talking like a normal Republican highlights just how abnormal his party has become."

