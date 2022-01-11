Mike Pence shredded by CNN legal analyst for getting 'cold feet' over 'vitally important' Jan. 6 cooperation

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former impeachment attorney Norm Eisen sharply criticized the reported reluctance of former Vice President Mike Pence to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

"He has told aides that the committee has taken a sharp partisan turn by openly considering the potential for criminal referrals to the Justice Department about Mr. Trump and others," said anchor Erin Burnett. "What do you think about this, Norm? This is pretty significant and could put the committee in a position of having to make a decision about a subpoena for the former vice president."

"I think the committee has been cautious about predicting who will and will not cooperate," said Eisen. "But there is nothing partisan about a congressional committee making criminal referrals. It is a common practice. And, Erin, if the evidence indicates that crimes were committed, it's vitally important that the 1/6 committee send that evidence and its legal analysis to the Justice Department. And we heard from the attorney general last week. He was careful and he was measured that he will not play any favorites, that he will do justice in this case. So, he's ready to receive."

"I think that it's Mike Pence who may be playing a little bit of politics here, getting a little bit of cold feet," added Eisen. "But let's remember, we have seen this dance back and forth before. We need to see how it plays out. But the committee must make those referrals."

