Marjorie Taylor Greene rages about 'racist' Covid therapy: 'You only get it if your skin color is not white'
JoePags Show

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday lashed out at "the Democrats" for what she said was a Covid-19 strategy that left white people without proper treatment.

Greene made her remarks on the Joe Pags Show after it was reported that the Biden administration will allow hospitals to use ethnicity when determining who is at "high risk" for severe illness. The "high risk" label allows a patient to more quickly qualify for monoclonal antibodies like sotrovimab.

Conservatives have criticized the policy as "racist."

READ MORE: Sarah Palin accuses AOC of trying to 'pound, pound, pound' sex into Americans' heads in bizarre rant

The Georgia lawmaker claimed that people of color are the "only" patients receiving monoclonal antibodies.

"You only get it if your skin color is not white," she said. "Of course, if you're Black or Hispanic, you're the optimal choice because Democrats care about identity and they care about trying to get votes based on identity more than they care about saving lives."

Watch the video below from The Joe Pags Show.

SmartNews Video